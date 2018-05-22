Datsun 260Z with a LS3 V8

This 1974 Datsun 260Z was built to drift by Alex Grimm. The 260Z was previously powered by a 13B-REW that made 280 horsepower connected to a R15M-D transmission from a RX-7 FD. However he swapped the rotary for a 6.2 L LS3 V8 that makes 500 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. The transmission was also replaced by a G-Force GSR four-speed dogbox with a Quarter Master three-disc clutch. Power goes to the rear wheels through a OC Driveline driveshaft and welded R200 rear end with Driveshaft Shop axles. Alex used the 260Z for several seasons but now competes in a fifth-generation Camaro.

Source: S30 Drifting by DriftTheZ and DriftTheZ via Kamikaze Drift FB page