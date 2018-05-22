Mitsubishi Mirage R5 with a Turbo 4G63 Inline-Four

Stefan Wiedenhofer competes in hillclimb racing with his R5 spec Mitsubishi Mirage. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.2 L 4G63 inline-four that makes 750 horsepower and 720 Nm of torque on a MoTeC M800 ECU tuned by Gabat. The power goes to all four wheels through a Drenth five-speed sequential transmission. The Mirage rides on a KW Competition 3-way adjustable suspension.
Source: Wiedenhofer Rallye Team FB page, HillClimb Monsters, and Ing.Gabat Tuning
One Comment
Acc
Ha, I met those guys a while back. Asked them how this drivetrain swap and other similar ones come about, Evo running gear into all sorts of “random” chassis, and they said that it may be down to many Group-N Evos rotting in the back of team’s sheds after non-repairable crash damage. And because of WRC intention all the components are rather “easily” swapable – preferably in something smaller/shorter