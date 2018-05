Marcin Blauth and his 1968 Camaro made the trip from Poland to England to participate in Doorslammers at Santa Pod Raceway. While there Marcin drove the Camaro to a new personal best of 7.7439 sec at 177.81 mph. The Camaro is powered by a twin-turbo Chevy V8 with an automatic transmission and Typhoon AWD drivetrain built by VTG. You can view more photos and video of Marcin running a 7.834 sec in 2017 and 8.447 sec in 2015.

Source: VTG FB page via Piotr