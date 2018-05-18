Isuzu D-Max with a Turbo 3.4 L 2JZ Inline-Six

This Isuzu D-Max truck was built for Tee Inkjet to drift by Allnew Drift Thailand. The truck is propelled by a 3.4 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi with a large BorgWarner turbocharger under the hood that makes 943 horsepower (956 PS) and 778 lb-ft (1,055 Nm) of torque. The engine features HKS 272/272 camshafts, Arias forged pistons, Eagle rods, BC 3.4 L crank, 1,600 cc injectors, and Haltech ECU. Power goes to the rear wheels through an ATS carbon clutch, Jerico H-pattern five-speed dogbox, and Skyline rear end with a ATS limited-slip diff. Underneath you find Wisefab angle kit, Nismo shocks and DG5 springs in front, DG5 shocks and springs rear, and Endless six-piston caliper brakes.

Source: Allnew Drift Thailand FB page