Renault Clio with a Subaru AWD Powertrain

Neil Gould spent eight years daily driving his Renault Clio before converting it into a hill climb race car in 2011. He calls the project Subareno Cliopreza Rs172 Type R because under the modified chassis sits a Subaru AWD powertrain. The engine is a built turbocharged 2.35 L flat-four that makes 496 horsepower and 518 lb-ft of torque. The engine features a EJ22 block, stroker crank, GT camshafts, WRC big valve heads, larger injectors, and a GT36 ball bearing turbocharger. Power goes to all four wheels through a Type R DCCD five-speed transmission and R180 diff and axles. Other upgrades include 325 mm front brakes, 316 mm rear brakes, and Clio V6 Renault Sport widebody. The car is for sale with spare parts, 3 sets of wheels, and four-wheel trailer for £20,000.

Source: Subareno Cliopreza Rs172 Type R FB page via Subaru Power Conversions FB group