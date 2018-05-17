1970 Beetle with a 2.0 L Inline-Four

Mike Speelmon enjoys time spent in his garage working on his 1970 Volkswagen Beetle. The Beetle is powered by a 2.0 L 8v ABA inline-four connected to the factory transmission. Mike’s original plan was to turbocharge the engine but he decided to keep it naturally aspirated. He expects the engine to make 115-120 horsepower and 120-125 lb-ft to the wheels thanks to a Neuspeed mild camshaft. He installed the engine using the factory wiring harness and custom mounts with rubber Semi truck radiator mounts. A Ford fuel pump will fed the engine and a Volvo radiator cools it. Mike rebuilt the front and rear suspension with KYB shocks and installed front disc brakes with drop spindles.

