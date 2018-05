The Skid Factory is back with the final episode on their 1993 Nissan R32 Skyline project. The team recently finished installing the twin-turbo LS1 V8 and now its time for a tune. In this episode they install 5-pound wastegate springs and 95-pound injectors before putting it on the dyno where it made 438 horsepower to the wheels on 9 psi of boost.

Source: MCMTV2