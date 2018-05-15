1967 Dodge Dart with a Supercharged 6.2 L HEMI V8

This 1967 Dodge Dart was built for Don Miller by Dominator Street Rods in Tracy, California. The Dart was powered by a carbureted 512 ci V8 however Dominator Street Rods replaced it with a 6.2 L Hellcat V8. Later the factory supercharger was swapped to a Magnuson Vengeance TVS2650 supercharger. There is no word on power output but the Magnuson supercharger is capable of 1,000+ horsepower. It all rides on a custom square tube chassis with a Magnum Force front suspension and custom 4-link rear. Dominator Street Rods also build custom wheel tubs, grill, bumpers, radiator, air filter housing, stainless steel headers and exhaust. For more photos and videos please visit @Hell_Dart.

Video of the car running the 512 ci V8 before the supercharged 6.2 L V8.

Source: Dominator Street Rods, @Hell_Dart, and ScottieDTV