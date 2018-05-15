For Sale: 1997 240SX with a LS1 V8

This 1997 Nissan 240SX is for sale in Seattle, Washington for $20,000. The coupe features a 5.7 L LS1 V8 that makes 320 hp and 350 lb-ft at the wheels on a mild tune. Behind it sits a lightweight flywheel, Monster stage 2 clutch, T56 six-speed, Sikky driveshaft, and Nissan S15 helical LSD. The current owner replaced the entire wiring harness with one from Wiring Specialities along with installing solid aluminum bushings, new starter, and new CV boot. The owner also rebuilt the rear brakes, reinforcing trans mount, and upgraded the cooling system. Full specs below.

Full Specs:

Engine:

5.7 LS1 V8

LS6 intake

BBK 82 mm throttle body

LS6 camshaft

Hardened pushrods

LS7 lifter set

Cometic head gaskets

ARP LS1 cam retainer timing bolt kit

LS6 valley cover

Custom catch can

CFM Performance billet valve cover breather

Camaro accessories (shorter brackets)

02 Camaro PCM

Custom cold air intake

Custom power steering pump by Turn One, valved for S14

DEI titanium header wrap

Drivetrain:

T56 six-speed transmission from 2002 Camaro

New Monster Stage 2 clutch (rated to 550 ft/lbs)

18lb lightweight flywheel

Sikky driveshaft

S15 helical LSD

Wilwood clutch master cylinder

Short shifter (not sure the brand; Steeda shift lever)

Swap Parts:

Sikky oil pan

Sikky motor mounts

Sikky trans mount

Sikky aluminum driveshaft

Sikky oil filter relocation kit

Sikky power steering lines

Sikky front sway bar

Exhaust:

Sikky 1.75″ long tube headers with custom 3″ Y-pipe, tucked up very well

Custom single 3 inch straight through Apex N1 muffler

Chassis:

Walbro 255 fuel pump

AN SS line fuel line, AN fittings

Corvette fuel pressure regulator/filters

Koyorad aluminum radiator

Custom dual electric fans, custom fan wiring done professionally

Interior:

S15 Silvia steering wheel

S15 Silvia floor mats

S15 Silvia pedal covers

In dash touch screen, Pioneer PH4300

Stock tach works

Stock speedo works

Fuel gauge works

52mm Glowshift temp gauge (A-pillar) (factory temp gauge is disabled)

52mm Glowshift Oil Pressure Gauge (A-pillar)

S15 Silvia seats, front and rear, in excellent condition

Battery relocated to trunk, mounted properly on a metal plate

Suspension:

Fortune Auto 500 coilovers, 7k/5k, Swift springs

Installed and aligned by Trueline Seattle

All OEM rear arms

Megan tension Arms

Greddy front strut tower bar

Rear adjustable sway bar (3 position)

Sikky front sway bar adjustable (3 position)

350z 18″ Anniversary wheels (some rash)

Extended wheel studs

Muteki sr48 lug nuts

Powered by max slip on wheel spacers

Brakes:

Nissan 1″ brake master

300ZX Z32 brakes

properly done e-brake (R33 cable)

Body:

No sunroof!

Factory USDM Kouki front w/lip, 1 headlight has a crack in-between projectors (light functions fine), lip has small crack in 1 part

OEM fog lights, need to be wired in

OEM Kouki Silvia spoiler

eBay led tail lights

OEM JDM rear bumper and rear valences

JDM window visors

Origin 50 mm over fenders molded in

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via ESD reader