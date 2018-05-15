For Sale: 1997 240SX with a LS1 V8

This 1997 Nissan 240SX is for sale in Seattle, Washington for $20,000. The coupe features a 5.7 L LS1 V8 that makes 320 hp and 350 lb-ft at the wheels on a mild tune. Behind it sits a lightweight flywheel, Monster stage 2 clutch, T56 six-speed, Sikky driveshaft, and Nissan S15 helical LSD. The current owner replaced the entire wiring harness with one from Wiring Specialities along with installing solid aluminum bushings, new starter, and new CV boot. The owner also rebuilt the rear brakes, reinforcing trans mount, and upgraded the cooling system. Full specs below.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- 5.7 LS1 V8
- LS6 intake
- BBK 82 mm throttle body
- LS6 camshaft
- Hardened pushrods
- LS7 lifter set
- Cometic head gaskets
- ARP LS1 cam retainer timing bolt kit
- LS6 valley cover
- Custom catch can
- CFM Performance billet valve cover breather
- Camaro accessories (shorter brackets)
- 02 Camaro PCM
- Custom cold air intake
- Custom power steering pump by Turn One, valved for S14
- DEI titanium header wrap
Drivetrain:
- T56 six-speed transmission from 2002 Camaro
- New Monster Stage 2 clutch (rated to 550 ft/lbs)
- 18lb lightweight flywheel
- Sikky driveshaft
- S15 helical LSD
- Wilwood clutch master cylinder
- Short shifter (not sure the brand; Steeda shift lever)
Swap Parts:
- Sikky oil pan
- Sikky motor mounts
- Sikky trans mount
- Sikky aluminum driveshaft
- Sikky oil filter relocation kit
- Sikky power steering lines
- Sikky front sway bar
Exhaust:
- Sikky 1.75″ long tube headers with custom 3″ Y-pipe, tucked up very well
- Custom single 3 inch straight through Apex N1 muffler
Chassis:
- Walbro 255 fuel pump
- AN SS line fuel line, AN fittings
- Corvette fuel pressure regulator/filters
- Koyorad aluminum radiator
- Custom dual electric fans, custom fan wiring done professionally
Interior:
- S15 Silvia steering wheel
- S15 Silvia floor mats
- S15 Silvia pedal covers
- In dash touch screen, Pioneer PH4300
- Stock tach works
- Stock speedo works
- Fuel gauge works
- 52mm Glowshift temp gauge (A-pillar) (factory temp gauge is disabled)
- 52mm Glowshift Oil Pressure Gauge (A-pillar)
- S15 Silvia seats, front and rear, in excellent condition
- Battery relocated to trunk, mounted properly on a metal plate
Suspension:
- Fortune Auto 500 coilovers, 7k/5k, Swift springs
- Installed and aligned by Trueline Seattle
- All OEM rear arms
- Megan tension Arms
- Greddy front strut tower bar
- Rear adjustable sway bar (3 position)
- Sikky front sway bar adjustable (3 position)
- 350z 18″ Anniversary wheels (some rash)
- Extended wheel studs
- Muteki sr48 lug nuts
- Powered by max slip on wheel spacers
Brakes:
- Nissan 1″ brake master
- 300ZX Z32 brakes
- properly done e-brake (R33 cable)
Body:
- No sunroof!
- Factory USDM Kouki front w/lip, 1 headlight has a crack in-between projectors (light functions fine), lip has small crack in 1 part
- OEM fog lights, need to be wired in
- OEM Kouki Silvia spoiler
- eBay led tail lights
- OEM JDM rear bumper and rear valences
- JDM window visors
- Origin 50 mm over fenders molded in
Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via ESD reader
