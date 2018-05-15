Custom Inline-Five from Two Hayabusa Engines Update 4

Bjørnar Eskedal spent the past year building a custom 1620 cc inline-five from two Hayabusa inline-four engines. Since our previous update he finished the crank, cylinder honing, and 2nd generation Hayabusa intake boot. We said the he was very close to staring the engine and now we have video of it running. Bjørnar said the engine started the first time and has 7 kg/cm² (99.5 psi) of oil pressure at 5,000 rpm. The next step is building a custom frame to hold the engine after the summer.

Related Articles