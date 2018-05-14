1974 MGB with a 3.5 L Rover V8

This 1974 MG MGB received a restoration and engine swap in 2005. They replaced the factory engine with a 3.5 L Rover V8 that features a MGB GT V8 intake with dual SU HIF6 carburetors. The drivetrain consists of a MGB GT V8 four-speed manual with Laycock overdrive and Salisbury differential with MGB GT V8 3.03 gears. It rides on a Moss Motors coilover front suspension with Rover SD1 calipers and MGB GT V8 rotors up front. The rear features a British Automotive tube-shock conversion, Moss anti-tramp bars, and Panhard rod.

Source: Bring a Trailer via MG Experience