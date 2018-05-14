1957 Chevy with Twin V12 Engines Update 2

It’s been almost three years since our last update on Gary Kollofski‘s amazing 1957 Chevy. The project has progressed thanks to the talented work from Dale Pelvit. The two 5.4 L BMW M73B54 V12s are mated thanks to a custom plate made by Robert Bendtsen and drive a 700R4 automatic transmission through a custom gear case made by Karl Wepplo. The next step for the engines is making a set of oil pans and starter mount. Then it’s off to the dyno.

Source: Pro Street Era FB group, and Da Rumble FB page