1957 Chevy with Twin V12 Engines Update 2

Leave a Comment

1957 Chevy with Twin BMW V12 Engines

It’s been almost three years since our last update on Gary Kollofski‘s amazing 1957 Chevy. The project has progressed thanks to the talented work from Dale Pelvit. The two 5.4 L BMW M73B54 V12s are mated thanks to a custom plate made by Robert Bendtsen and drive a 700R4 automatic transmission through a custom gear case made by Karl Wepplo. The next step for the engines is making a set of oil pans and starter mount. Then it’s off to the dyno.

1957 Chevy with Twin BMW V12 Engines

1957 Chevy with Twin BMW V12 Engines

1957 Chevy with Twin BMW V12 Engines

1957 Chevy with Twin BMW V12 Engines

1957 Chevy with Twin BMW V12 Engines

1957 Chevy with Twin BMW V12 Engines

1957 Chevy with Twin BMW V12 Engines

Source: Pro Street Era FB group, and Da Rumble FB page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *