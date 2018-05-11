Ford Escort with a Turbo Audi 20v Inline-Four

This Ford Escort Mk2 was built in Sweden by a talented owner. Under the hood sits an Audi 20v inline-four that makes 670 horsepower and 501 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque to the rear wheel thanks to a Precision 6262 turbocharger, Nira i3 ECU, and E85 fuel. The drivetrain uses a BMW M3 ZF five-speed dog box connected to a Volvo 1031 rear end with a Torsen LSD and full floating axles. The Escort rides on a double A-arm front suspension with QA1 2-way adjustable coilovers in front and custom 2-way adjustable coilovers in back. It’s best quarter-mile is 9.59 sec at 147 mph (238 km/h). If you are interested in owning this unique Escort it’s for sale for 195,000 SEK or about $22,503.

Source: Skogen Racing Forum via Skogen Racing FB page