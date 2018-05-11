ICON’s 1965 Kaiser Jeep Wagoneer

This custom 1965 Kaiser Jeep Wagoneer is Jonathan Ward’s newest ICON Reformer. The station wagon took 2,200 hours to build and rides on a custom Art Morrison chassis with radius arm front, triangulated 4-link rear, Fox Racing shocks and Eibach springs. Under the hood sits a 6.2 L LS3 V8 E-Rod crate engine that makes 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission connected to an Atlas two-speed part-time transfer case with Dynatrac Dana 44 ProRock front axle and Dynatrac Dana 60 ProRock rear axle. Listen as Jonathan explains what they did for this Reformer.

Source: Jonathan Ward and TheHoonigans