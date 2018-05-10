For Sale: 2009 BMW 328i Wagon with a Supercharged S65 V8

This 2009 BMW 328i wagon is for sale in Dallas, Texas with a current bid of $35,250. The wagon is powered by a 4.0 L S65B40 V8 and seven-speed DCT transmission from a M3 model installed by LTMotorwerks in El Monte, California. The engine’t output was raised to 625 horsepower thanks to a ESS VT2-625 supercharger kit and Akrapovic Evo titanium exhaust system. Other upgrades include KW V3 adjustable coilover suspension and E90/92 M3 brakes, front fenders, bumpers, and hood. For more photos of the vehicle and engine bay please view Speedhunters’ feature in 2017.

Source: Bring a Trailer