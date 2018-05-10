1965 Mustang with a Triple-Supercharged LSx V8

Bradly Gray enjoys building vehicles with red paint, chrome, and wild engines. He calls his collection Blown Mafia and each vehicle features an engine that doubles as a sculpture rising out of the engine bay. Bradly newest creation is a 1965 Mustang called Trifecta. Sitting between the Mustang’s front wheels is a 427 ci (7.0 L) LSx V8 with Arias LSx HEMI heads. On top of the Arias intake manifold sits a Weiand 8-71 supercharger flanked by Weiand 174 superchargers. A 250 shot nitrous system weaves around the entire creation for good measure. The drivetrain consists of a Dedenbear Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission connected to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.88 gears.

Source: Blown Mafia FB page and ScottieDTV