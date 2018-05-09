Toyota AE86 with a Turbo 2.3 L SR20 Inline-Four

Austrian drifter Clemens Kauderer competes in a Toyota Corolla AE86 for the Blue Elise Drift Team. Under the hood sits a 2.3 L SR20 inline-four that features a Neo VVL head, turbocharger, and nitrous system. The engine makes 684 hp (694 PS) and 615 lb-ft (835 Nm) on E85 fuel. The transmission is a Holinger six-speed sequential which sends power to a rear end with 4.30 gears. The AE86 weighs 1130 kg (2491 lb) with Clemens at the wheel. Watch as Clemens slides the AE86 around Castelletto di Branduzzo circuit for the 2nd round of 2018 King of Europe.

Source: Blue Elise Drift Team FB page and NM2255 Car HD Videos