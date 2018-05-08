Ford Model A with a S2000 Powertrain Update

We shared James Schwartz‘s custom Model A project in 2015. He made it using Model A body on a custom tube chassis with a Honda S2000 F20C inline-four and six-speed manual transmission. James sold the project in 2015 and then it was sold again to Ricky Boada in 2017. While in Ricky’s procession he modified the firewall, chassis around the transmission, rear wing, and added new mounts and custom diffuser. Listen as Ricky explains the project and makes the F20C sing.

Source: Ricky Boada and @RickyBoada