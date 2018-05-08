Nissan 200SX with a supercharged LSX376 V8

Karolina Pilarczyk is a professional drifter from Poland who competes in this Nissan 200SX S14. The coupe is powered by 6.2 L LSX376 crate motor which features cast-iron block, forged aluminum pistons, hydraulic roller camshaft, LS3 rectangular port heads with 68 cc chambers and Vortech supercharger. The drivetrain consists of a G-Force GSR four-speed transmission and Winters Performance quick-change rear end. The 200SX features a Rocket Bunny V2 Boss body kit and rides on a Neo Motorsport suspension and brakes.
Source: Karolina Pilarczyk and Karolina Pilarczyk FB page via Piotr
