PriuSRT8 Hits the Dragstrip

American Racing Headers took their wild PriuSRT8 creation to Modern Street HEMI Shootout to see what it could do. With co-owner Nick Filippides behind the wheel it went 10.05 sec at 139 mph on its first pass and then went 9.72 sec at 144 mph, 9.70 sec at 145 mph, and 9.56 sec at 133 mph on consecutive runs. Unfortunately the engine broke a valve spring but not before the PriuSRT8 set a personal best of 9.38 sec at 147 mph. For more details and photos please view our previous article.

Source: American Racing Headers