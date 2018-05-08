PriuSRT8 Hits the Dragstrip

American Racing Headers took their wild PriuSRT8 creation to Modern Street HEMI Shootout to see what it could do. With co-owner Nick Filippides behind the wheel it went 10.05 sec at 139 mph on its first pass and then went 9.72 sec at 144 mph, 9.70 sec at 145 mph, and 9.56 sec at 133 mph on consecutive runs. Unfortunately the engine broke a valve spring but not before the PriuSRT8 set a personal best of 9.38 sec at 147 mph. For more details and photos please view our previous article.
Source: American Racing Headers
3 Comments
Mike
Nice looking Prius skin on a tube frame.
Pressure
lol, you figured out how most highly modified drag cars work, congrats!
Seriously though, do you think you’re the only one who knows this shit?
Most of the people on here know plenty about cars, so no need to be a fucking pedantic shithead.
Carl
Noooo, whaaaaat ?!? Tube frame, you say? You mean I can’t do this to the wife’s without cutting up the floor to fit an engine and transmission that we all know would be too big without ?