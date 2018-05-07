1968 Mustang with a Twin-Turbo Ferrari V8 Update 2

American Legends has been hard at work making their 1968 “Corruptt” Mustang ready for SEMA 2018. Since our previous article the team released a video answering a lot of the most popular questions along with the project’s progress. They also released a video showing off the custom acrylic brake lights. The next step for the Mustang is body and paint. You can follow the progress on its FB page or @CorrupttMustang.

Source: Corruptt Mustang FB page