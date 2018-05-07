RWD 1975 Mini with a J32 V6

Russ Foust purchased a 1975 Mini 1275 GT with a Vauxhall 2.0 L C20XE inline-four. The combination made for a very fun drive however the inline-four didn’t have enough power for the straights on track day. So he contacted Mini Tech and received one of their Midi kits that converts a Mini to RWD using a Honda D, B, K, or J-series engine. Russ decided to go with a 3.2 L J32A2 V6 and six-speed manual transmission. The engine makes 230 horsepower and 210 lb-ft to the wheels on a AEM stand-alone ECU. The 1500 lb Mini rides on a trailing arm rear suspension with QA1 dual adjustable coilovers and Wilwood disk brakes on each corner.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports (build thread) via Mini Tec FB page