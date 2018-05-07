1969 Cougar with a Coyote V8

This 1969 Mercury Cougar was sent to Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois for an engine and chassis swap. There the Cougar received a Schwartz Performance G-Machine chassis with power steering, RideTech single-adjustable coilovers, and Baer 14-inch rotors with six-piston calipers front and back. Under the hood they installed a Ford Performance 5.0 L Coyote V8 with a Boss 302 intake. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Tremec T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission, custom driveshaft, and Moser full-floating 9-inch rear end with Detroit TruTrac diff and 4.10 gears.

Source: Schwartz Performance