For Sale: 2001 Grand Cherokee with a Cummins B3.3 Turbo Diesel

This 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale on eBay in Davenport, Iowa with a current bid of $6,100 and no reserve. The SUV came from the factory with a 4.7 L V8 however a previous owner replaced it with a 3.3 L Cummins B3.3 turbo diesel inline-four. The engine has 20K miles on it since it was rebuilt. The engine features a Bosch Zexel VE mechanical injection pump and TD04l-13T turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a rebuilt 46RH automatic transmission connected to a NP242 Selec-Trac transfer case. The Grand Cherokee rides on a 3″ suspension lift with Rough Country 90+ springs, Drop Pitman Arms, adjustable lower control arms and track bar.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) and 4BT Swaps (build thread – photos start on page 3)