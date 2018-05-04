T-Bucket with a Twin-Supercharged Ferrari V12

The Ford Model T has been a popular choice for hot rodders since it rolled out of the factory. So it should be no surprise they have seen their share of unique engines. Take for example this amazing T-bucket that rolled into ProWire Performance Wiring in Penrith, New South Wales for some electrical work. It appears to be powered by a 4.4 L DOHC V12 from a Ferrari 365 GTB/4 with two superchargers and two side-draft Weber 38 DCOE carburetors. If you are curious about the sounds this engine and exhaust make please listen to the videos below.

Source: Prep’d Motorsport FB page and ProWire Performance Wiring FB page via The Automotive Obsession