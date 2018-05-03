Fiat 500 with a Suzuki Motorcycle Engine

Daniele Manenti pilots this custom Fiat 500 he built with his racing team APD Protocorse in Piandimeleto, Italy. The little race car is powered by a 1000 cc inline-four from a Suzuki GSX-R1000 K6 motorcycle that now makes 180 horsepower connected to a six-speed transmission. It rides on a custom tube chassis with push-rod suspension, Showa adjustable coilovers, and Tarox disc brakes. Enjoy the car as it races the slalom course at Italian historic car in Lido di Camaiore, Tuscany or view more videos on the team’s YouTube channel.

Source: APD Protocorse and Italiansupercarvideo