For Sale: 1953 Ford F-100 with a Coyote V8

This 1953 Ford F-100 is for sale on eBay in San Antonio, Texas with a current bid of $27,600 and the reserve not met. The truck rides on a boxed factory frame with a 2006 Crown Vic front suspension. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 connected to a MT82 six-speed manual transmission both pulled from a 2015 Mustang GT. Out back is a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with LSD and 3.73 gears. Other parts pulled from the Mustang GT include wiring harness, fuel tank and pump, brake booster, gauge cluster, headlight lights, steering column, and push start system.

