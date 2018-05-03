Mazda RX-7 with a 20B Three-Rotor

Chris Muscat calls his Mazda RX-7 FC race car the Silver Bullet. He built it at his company Centreline Suspension in Melbourne, Australia. The car is powered by a naturally aspirated 20B three-rotor built by Centreline Suspension, Xtreme Rotaries, and Selectmaz. The engine features 13B peripheral ported rotors, custom variable intake runner manifold, MoTeC fuel injection, and makes 500 horsepower on 98 octane fuel. The drivetrain consists of a Holinger six-speed sequential transmission with a Tilton carbon/carbon triple plate clutch connected to a Toyota Supra Turbo rear end. The RX-7 rides on a custom tube chassis with enterline Suspension designed double wishbone front and rear suspension with Penske Race 3-way adjustable coilovers.

Source: Centreline Suspension, Fullboost, and Asperated