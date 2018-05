When someone names their project Frankenstang you should expect the unusual. The project located in Quebec features a 1967 Mustang body sitting on a second generation WRX chassis. The chassis was chosen so the Mustang can use the Subaru AWD drivetrain. As for the engine, the owner is leaning toward a Ford or Chevy small-block V8. Follow the project’s progress at @FrankenstangProject.

Source: @Frankenstangproject via The World is FL4T FB group