South Austrlian amateur racing team Golden Sloth Racing recently took 2nd place in the Autosport Pro Class at 2018 SA Time Attack with a time of 2:11.114. If you remember from our previous article the Supra is powered by a 2.0 L inline-four made with a 5th gen 3S-GE BEAMS head and 5S-FE block and internals that makes 335 horsepower (250 kW). Enjoy some footage of the Supra racing around the track.

Source: Golden Sloth Racing