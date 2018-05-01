For Sale: Suzuki Jimny with a Honda Gold Wing Flat-Four

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This Suzuki LJ20 (Jimny) is for sale on eBay in Harriman, Tennessee with a starting bid of $800. These came from the factory with a 359 cc L50 two-stroke straight-twin that made 27 horsepower (21 kW). However this particular model is powered by a 1182 cc SOHC flat-four from a Honda Gold Wing GL1200 motorcycle. The drivetrain consists of the Gold Wing five-speed transmission, Suzuki four-speed transmission, and Hi/Lo transfer case giving the operator a lot of gear choices and shifters. The charging system is not working and the owner states it needs a new stator or converted to an alternator. Also the Jimny does not have a title.

