Nissan Patrol with an Audi V10

Bader Ahli from Formula Performance Garage in Dubai is building Saeed Alfalasi an incredible Nissan Patrol. Bader approached Saeed with the idea of a twin-turbo V10 powered Nissan Patrol Y61 4×4 and after Saeed agreed the team got started installing an all-aluminum 5.2 L V10 from a 2007 Audi S8 (D3) into the Patrol. These engines make 444 horsepower (331 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque from the factory. A MoTeC M182 ECU controls the stock V10 which turns the factory Nissan drivetrain. The team will begin the second phase of the project soon which includes stroking the engine and adding two turbochargers for 1,800+ horsepower. At that point they will also upgrade the drivetrain as needed.

A post shared by 🏁FORMULA PERFORMANCE GARAGE🏁 (@formula_performance) on Mar 20, 2018 at 8:38am PDT