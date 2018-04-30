Frankenbenz Update

We first shared Piper Motorsport‘s amazing Frankenbenz project in 2015. The project’s lofty goal was wrap a Mercedes 190E body around a C63 AMG chassis. Thus giving the classic sedan AMG’s amazing 6.2 L M156 V8, SpeedShift seven-speed transmission, suspension, brakes, and electronics. The company recently installed a supercharger, finished body/paint and is working on final assembly. Hopefully we see it driving very soon.

Source: Piper Motorsport FB page (build album) via Piotr