Frankenbenz Update

We first shared Piper Motorsport‘s amazing Frankenbenz project in 2015. The project’s lofty goal was wrap a Mercedes 190E body around a C63 AMG chassis. Thus giving the classic sedan AMG’s amazing 6.2 L M156 V8, SpeedShift seven-speed transmission, suspension, brakes, and electronics. The company recently installed a supercharger, finished body/paint and is working on final assembly. Hopefully we see it driving very soon.
Source: Piper Motorsport FB page (build album) via Piotr
MOPARfan
Is it supercharged? Since on picture 2 and 3 there is something that looks very similar to a supercharger, and as far as I remember M156 didn’t come with a supercharger from the factory.
WickedTRX
My eyes gravitated towards the supercharger! That engine stock is NA, looks like it will be even more awsome
swaptastic
Yes they added a supercharger. I don’t know why I left that out of the article. Thanks for brining that to my attention.