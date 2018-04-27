Mitsubishi Mirage with an Evo Powertrain

Shaun Vanzyl built his Mitsubishi Mirage race car to compete in 300 km endurance races. The project started as a Mirage Cup race car to which Shaun replaced the chassis with one from an Mitsubishi Evo. This allowed him to install a turbocharged 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four that makes 375 whp on E85 fuel and Haltech ECU. Power goes to all four wheels through an Evo (IV) transmission and drivetrain with Cusco 2 way LSD. Listen as Shaun explains the Mirage and then takes it around Phillip Island for VIC Time Attack.

Source: Fullboost