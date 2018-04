This 1971 Chevy truck could have come from the factory with with an inline-six or a V8. However the current owner’s Father replaced the factory engine with a 5.2 L Detroit Diesel 6v-53 V6. The 1,483 lb motor produces 185 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission from a Chevy Blazer. Make sure to check out the owner’s other vehicle, a Ford Bronco II with a Mercedes OM617.

Source: Speedy Mitchy via BangShift