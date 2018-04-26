For Sale: 1993 Lexus SC300 with a Turbo 1JZ

This 1993 Lexus SC300 is for sale in St. Louis, Missouri for $5,500 or trade for 350Z. Under the hood sits a 2.5 L 1JZ inline-six with a single turbocharger that makes 12 psi of boost. The drivetrain consists of a W58 five-speed manual transmission connected to a welded stock diff. The SC300 comes with spare Mustang wheels, full body kit, and many new parts. Some issues with the car are a cracked windshield, poor alignment, gutted interior, body dents and rust.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Ohio Drift Parts