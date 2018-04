Tristan Hewitt and Shane Kenna from WTFauto and QUICKSHIFT.tv are back with another episode of project Supra Supreme. The goal is install a twin-turbo 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 into a Toyota Supra Mk4 that will make 1,000 horsepower. In this episode the team bolts the temporary engine mounts and a Tremec TR-6060 six-speed transmission to the engine.

Source: QUICKSHIFT