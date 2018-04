This 2006 Volkswagen Caddy panel van is owned and built by Stephen Gibbons in the UK. The Caddy is powered by a 2.0 TSI inline-four from a Golf R Mk7. The engine makes 500+ horsepower thanks to a REVO IS38ETR turbocharger and Stage 3 tune on 97 RON fuel. The drivetrain is a Haldex 4-Motion four-wheel drive system from a Golf R Mk7 installed using a custom front subframe and Mk7 rear subframe. The van’s best quarter-mile is 11.12 sec at 120.91 mph.

Source: VeeDubRacing