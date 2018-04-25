1935 GMC Rat Rod with a 702 ci Twin Six V12

Ron Devoll wanted to build a rat rod with mostly early GM parts. It took several years in his garage but Ron turned this collection of parts into an amazing rat rod.

He started by fabricating a custom frame from 2″x4″x0.125″ wall rectangular tubing. Sitting on top of the frame is a chopped 1935 GMC cab followed by a 1947 GMC bed and tailgate.

The front head lights are from a 1937 Buick and the turn signals are from a 1940 Chevy sedan. Inside the cabin you find instrument gauges from a 1962 GMC L7000 truck. However not all parts are from GMC like the front wheels taken from a 1938 Farmall tractor.

The crowing jewel of the project is the 1961 GMC 702 ci (11.5 L) “Twin Six” V12. Ron found the engine on an irrigation well in Northern Texas where it ran most of its life on natural gas. These engines make 250-275 horsepower and 585-630 lb-ft of torque from the factory. They produce peak torque at about 1,600 rpm.

Ron turned to the guys at ThunderV12 to get his V12 running right. They specialize in the “Twin Six” and provided him with tremendous help.

Behind the engine sits a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and 1969 Lincoln 9 3/8-inch rear end with 2.50 gears.