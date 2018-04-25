For Sale: 1978 Mustang with a 347 ci Stroker V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1978 Ford Mustang is for sale on eBay in Braceville, Illinois with a current bid of $8,100 and reserve not met. Under the hood sits a Ford Racing 347 ci stroker V8 that makes 435 horsepower. The engine features 10.6:1 compression, Comp 274H Xtreme hydraulic camshaft, custom 7 quart oil pan, and Edelbrock Performer RPM heads, intake manifold, and 750 cfm carburetor. The transmission is a TCI StreetFighter C4 three-speed automatic connected to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with LSD and 3.73 gears. The car’s paint is Dupont Chromalusion Blue Steel.

Source: eBay via BangShift