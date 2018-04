The Skid Factory is back with another episode on their 1993 Nissan R32 Skyline project. The Skyline went through two engines, the factory RB20 inline-six and then a turbo VQ30 V6 but will soon have a twin-turbo LS1 V8. In this episode the team finished the exhaust system, starts the fuel system, and goes over the electrical system.

Source: MCMTV2