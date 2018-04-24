Building a 3.8 L Essex V6 That Makes 557 WHP

Drake Dabney’s 2002 Ford Mustang came from the factory with a 3.8 L Essex V6 that made 193 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. Drake and his friends set out to make more power in the Mustang which they named Thunderstang. They started by rebuilding the V6 with Wiseco forged pistons, K1 Technologies forged crank, and a set of ported and polished heads from a 1998 Mustang. Switching to the pre-1999 heads allow the team to finish the engine build with an Eaton M90 supercharger and intake manifold from a 1995 Thunderbird. The combination made 557 horsepower and 497 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 93 octane with 21 psi of boost. Drake is looking into converting the Mustang to E85 for even more power.

