A couple of weeks ago we shared this special Suzuki Swift from Poland. The car is powered by turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 built by MK2 VRT connected to an AWD drivetrain capable of 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.29 seconds. The team just finished their first competition and the Swift went 10.427 sec at 210.03 km/h (130.5 mph) on a unprepared surface. The team is looking forward to breaking into he 9’s very soon.

Source: Suzuki Drag 4WD Petergum FB page via Piotr