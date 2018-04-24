Nissan Bluebird with a Turbo 1UZ V8

When this 1982 Nissan Bluebird 910 rolled out of the factory it had either a 1.6 L, 1.8 L, or 2.0 L inline-four. However Jonathan Fulton’s Bluebird is powered by a turbocharged 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8. The engine features stock internals and 360 horsepower to the wheels on E85 fuel and 10 psi of boost from a BorgWarner S366 turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and R31 rear end with Detroit Trutrac diff and 3.45 gears.

Source: StreetMachineTV and Street Sleepers Australia