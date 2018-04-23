Ford Model A with a Turbo Zetec Inline-Four

Scott Collin took his unique Ford Model A truck to the Santa Pod Raceway for some quarter-mile passes. The truck is powered by a turbocharged Zetec inline-four running on a MegaSquirt system. Unfortunately Scott burnt the clutch on the first run and had to go easy on it the rest of the day. His best run for the day was a 13.58 at 100.83 mph. Scott is hoping to reach the 12’s with a stronger clutch, locker diff, intercooler, launch control, and flat shifting.

Source: Mk1Kieran and Scott Collin