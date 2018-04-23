1969 Camaro with a Supercharged 632 ci Big-Block V8

This 1969 Camaro was built to handle the street and the drag strip. The muscle car is powered by a 632 ci (10.35 L) big-block Chevy V8 that features a Dart block and heads, Jesel rockers, 800 lift camshaft, steel rods, and twin 950 boost carburetors. A 10-71 supercharger pokes through the hood providing 4 psi of boost which allows the engine to run on pump gas. Behind the engine sits a McLeod Racing clutch and a Jeffco four-speed transmission capable of handling 2,000 horsepower connected to a built 12-bolt rear end. The Camaro rides on a stock front subframe with tubular A-arms and tubular back-half with 4-link rear suspension and Viking double adjustable coilovers on each corner.

Source: eBay via BangShift