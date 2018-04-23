Golf Mk1 with a 1283 HP Turbo Inline-Four

Eugen Funk owns a very powerful Volkswagen Golf Mk1. The small family car is powered by a 2.0 L R4 16v (ABF) inline-four with a NG-Motorsports X34 CNC ported head and PNP-Turbo LM42 turbocharger. The combination made 1,301 PS (1,283 hp) and 1200 Nm (885 lb-ft) on 4.2 bar (60.9 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. The engine was tuned by Boba-Motoring where they set a new German four cylinder record. Power goes to all four wheel through a six-speed transmission with dog gear set and a 4-Motion AWD drivetrain.

Source: Boba Motoring and Boba-Motoring FB page