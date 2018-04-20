AWD Mini with a K20 Inline-Four

Maddog Customs in Wangara, Western Australia is building this unique Mini for a lucky customer. The owner purchased the Mini as their first car in 2000. The Mini received a built 1100 cc A-Series with a mild camshaft in 2006. However in 2012 the Mini went through a huge transformation. They cut off the front body panels and trunk bottom to make room for Mini Tec AWD B-Series front and rear subframes. The front suspension is a combination of Mini Cooper and Metro uprights, hubs, brakes, and CV joints and Mazda MX-5 uprights and brakes in the back. They replaced the small A-Series inline-four with a 2.0 L K20A inline-four from a JDM Integra Type R that sends power to all four wheels through a 2nd generation CR-V AWD drivetrain. Read more about the project here.

Source: Maddog Customs FB page (build album) via Automotive Obsession