Custom Inline-Five from Two Hayabusa Engines Update 3

Bjørnar Eskedal has finished building his custom 1.6 L inline-five from two Hayabusa inline-four engines. In our previous update he finished welding the block and camshaft together. Since that article Bjørnar has been very busy finishing the valve cover, balancing the crank, honing the cylinders, and modifying Mikuni TDMR carburetors to fit a factory 2nd generation Hayabusa intake boot. Bjørnar is looking forward to starting the engine for the first time soon and we’ll post a video when it happens.

Related Articles