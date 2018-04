Ten years ago Biox Performance in Croatia built a Volkswagen Lupo with two 2.8 L VR6 engines. Last year they decided to rebuild the little car and make it even better. They started by stripping it down for body and paint work. Now they are in the process of installing two 3.2 L VR6 engines with direct port nitrous systems. They estimate the engines will make 800+ horsepower combined.

Source: Biox Performance